MLC bypoll: BJP may not back Narayan Rane, to field its own candidate

Mumbai: After its initial enthusiasm to get former Congress leader Narayan Rane elected to the Maharashtra legislative council in spite of ally Shiv Sena’s opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday blinked as it indicated that it may not back Rane if the former chief minister decides to contest.

In a bid to mollify the Shiv Sena, senior BJP leader and Maharashtra revenue and PWD minister Chandrakant Patil and education minister Vinod Tawde called on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence, apparently to seek the party’s support for a BJP candidate in the legislative council byelection scheduled for 7 December.

A BJP functionary, who did not want to be named, said the party is thinking of fielding its own candidate in the election.

“We may field our own candidate and if the Shiv Sena agrees to back us, we won’t have any problem in winning the seat even if Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) put up a joint candidate,” the BJP functionary said.

Members of the Maharashtra legislative assembly will vote in the bypoll for one seat of the legislative council. In the 288-member assembly, the BJP has 122 members, while the Shiv Sena has 63. The opposition Congress and NCP have 42 and 41 members, respectively.

Mint reported on Thursday that the Congress and NCP have decided to fight this election together and also explore the possibility of bringing the Sena on board if Rane decides to contest. An informal Congress-NCP-Sena alliance has the numbers on paper to defeat Rane or even a BJP candidate.

The BJP functionary quoted above, however, said the Sena may not oppose a BJP nominee and that its reservations are limited to Rane’s candidature.

Rane quit the Congress in September and resigned his legislative council seat. He formed a party called Maharashtra Swabhimani Paksha which has since joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently hinted at accommodating Rane in the cabinet. If Rane is made a minister, he will have to get elected to either of the two houses of the state legislature.

Another BJP leader and minister, who too requested anonymity, said the party leadership including Fadnavis was not yet sure if it should “raise the stakes so much for Rane at the cost of its relationship with the Shiv Sena”. He said the BJP was confident that the Sena, regardless of its threats, would not pull out of the government if Rane was backed by the BJP in his election bid and made a minister.

“But one section of the leadership, including Fadnavis feels that we should not raise stakes so much for Rane and instead use this election as an opportunity to get a hardcore BJP worker elected,” the BJP leader said.

The last date for filing nomination for the legislative council election is 27 November. Rane is yet to state his position. BJP functionaries quoted above said the party was considering three names-- spokespersons Madhav Bhandari and Shaina N.C. and organising secretary Raghunath Kulkarni, who is assigned to the BJP from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.