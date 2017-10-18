Delhi Metro to run till 10pm on Diwali day

The Delhi metro train services will run as usual for the rest of the day—from 6.00 am onwards on all lines and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro will run till 10pm on Diwali, the DMRC said Wednesday, with the last metro train from terminal stations of all lines leaving at that time.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the train services will run as usual for the rest of the day—from 6.00 am onwards on all lines and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line.

“On account of the Diwali festival the last metro train service on 19 October will start at 10.00pm from terminal stations of all metro lines, including the Airport Express Line,” the DMRC said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the DMRC launched a specially decorated train in its endeavour to spread the message of cleanliness and promote clean and green environment. The train carrying slogans on cleanliness and greetings on Diwali was run especially to mark the occasion.