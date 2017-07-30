RSS man hacked to death, Kerala BJP calls for state-wide ‘hartal’

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. File photo: Mint

Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a ‘hartal’ in Kerala on Sunday to protest the killing of an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker allegedly by a gang led by a history-sheeter near Thiruvana.

Police said 34-year-old Rajesh’s left hand was chopped off in the attack which took place around at 9pm last night. An investigation has been launched and search is on for assailants, they said.

BJP state president Kumanam Rajasekharan alleged that the CPI-M was behind the attack, a charge denied by the district leadership of the Left party. The BJP has called for a state-wide hartal on Sunday, the state BJP chief said.

Police are maintaining a strict vigil and have clamped prohibitory orders for three days from 28 July after BJP’s Kerala unit office in Thiruvananthapuram was vandalised and the house of CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri was attacked.

Earlier, 10 people, including four from the student and youth wing of the CPI-M, had been arrested in connection with the violence in the city.