Congress leader Rahul Gandhi back from foreign vacation
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi returns to India after spending a vacation abroad with his maternal grandmother and family
New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday returned to India after spending a vacation abroad with his maternal grandmother and family.
Gandhi had flown abroad on 13 June. He also celebrated his 47th birthday, on 19 June, during the foreign visit.
First Published: Sat, Jul 01 2017. 06 42 PM IST
