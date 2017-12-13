WTO Buenos Aires meet: Prospects dim for ‘improving’ existing peace clause

Kenya’s cabinet secretary for foreign affairs Amina Mohamed. Photo: AFP

The facilitator overseeing outcomes on the permanent solution for public stockholding programmes for food security and other agricultural issues, Kenya’s cabinet secretary for foreign affairs Amina Mohamed, held consultations all day on Monday with India and five other countries at the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) ministerial conference in Buenos Aires, according to people who asked not to be identified.

But the prospects of an “improvement” in the existing perpetual peace clause with legal certainty seem dim after the US indicated that it is not in a position to address any change at this juncture, said one of the persons familiar with the meeting.

The US, the European Union, China, India, Brazil and Australia held a closed-door meeting with Mohamed, who also met representatives of these countries bilaterally to finalize a landing zone.

She is expected to issue a draft text on Tuesday to indicate what is possible with regard to the permanent solution and the domestic support.

According to a trade minister who spoke on condition of anonymity, the US categorically stated that it is not in a position to address any improvement in the existing perpetual clause at this juncture.

Effectively, the US wants India to leave what the existing November 2014 peace clause with modest changes.

A US official, who asked not to be quoted, said the US is not interested in any outcome at Buenos Aires except on a joint statement with more than 20 countries on trade in food and agricultural products.

“In order to face the challenge of producing more food in a safer and sustainable way, farmers must be able to access the full range of tools and technologies available for agricultural production” without regulatory barriers, the official said.

The second day of the WTO ministerial conference ended with continuing disagreement on proposed outcomes in several priority issues—agriculture, electronic commerce, a partial deliverable on banning government fisheries subsides and development flexibilities.

WTO director-general Roberto Azevêdo issued a bleak report suggesting that members have a long way to go to bring about progress on any of the issues. The chairperson for the conference Susana Malcorra said her three deputy chairs will facilitate meetings on investment facilitation, disciplines for micro, small and medium enterprises and other issues. She will continue to hold consultations with members with a focus on new issues.

Malcorra also indicated that a group of countries want to start a “plurilateral”, based on the coalition of the willing initiative, on electronic commerce.

India remains opposed to new issues on grounds that members must first complete work on the remaining Doha issues. A large majority of developing countries have said they want to continue with the 1998 work program without any change. On the other hand, many industrialized and some developing countries want a new mandate. But many developing countries, including India, South Africa and other African countries, said they will only accept continuation of the 1998 work programme.

India also said that it cannot agree to a partial outcome for prohibiting subsidies that are provided to vessels that contribute to illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing on grounds that all proposals on fisheries subsidies must be negotiated after the Buenos Aires meeting.