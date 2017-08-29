GST a unique reform, changed tax procedure overnight, says Narendra Modi
Udaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a “unique reform” that changed the tax procedure overnight in the country.
Addressing a huge rally at Khelgaon here, he said GST helped reduce transport cost and increase the earning of drivers of trucks and tractor trolleys. “We are working to bring in a transformation in transportation in India,” he said.
The prime minister also requested officials to launch a 15-day campaign to raise awareness about GST among small traders so that they could get benefit from the tax reform initiative. Modi was here to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several highway projects in Rajasthan, with an outlay of over Rs15,000 crore.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, addressing the gathering, said that works done in the three years of the Modi government were more than what had been done in the previous 50 years. He said that projects were earlier stuck under procedural wheels.
The BJP government led by Modi has put an end to that culture, he added. Flaying the previous Congress government for its “indecisiveness”, Gadkari said that the NDA government had completed several stalled and incomplete projects.
“We have completed 57 projects which were stalled. Our aim is to work and not create hindrances,” he added. Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said that state was progressing on the path of a ‘New India’ with the motto Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.
Raje also highlighted the works done by her government in the fields of education, water conservation, self- sustainability of women and affordable health care.
