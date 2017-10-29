 Qatar’s emir warns against military action in Gulf dispute - Livemint
Qatar’s emir warns against military action in Gulf dispute

Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has warned against any military confrontation over the ongoing diplomatic dispute between his country and four other Arab nations
AP
Sheikh Tamim also acknowledged that US President Donald Trump offered to host a meeting between the parties. Photo: Reuters
Dubai: Qatar’s emir has warned against any military confrontation over the ongoing diplomatic dispute between his country and four other Arab nations.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani says: “I’m fearful that if anything happens, if any military act happens, this region will be in chaos.” Speaking to the American television network CBS’s “60 Minutes” news programme, Sheikh Tamim also acknowledged that US President Donald Trump offered to host a meeting between the parties.

Sheikh Tamim said: “It was supposed to be very soon, this meeting. But I don’t have any response.” The “60 Minutes” interview will air tonight in the US, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates started boycotting Qatar in June over allegations it supports extremists, which Qatar denies.

