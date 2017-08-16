Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Aug 16 2017. 01 34 PM IST

Union Cabinet approves new metro rail policy

The metro rail policy was approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
At present, metro projects with a total length of more than 350km are operational in eight cities— Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Gurugram. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
At present, metro projects with a total length of more than 350km are operational in eight cities— Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Gurugram. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Latest News »

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved a new metro rail policy for expanding the metro network across various cities in the country, officials said.

The new policy was approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The metro policy will talk about standardising norms and developing a procurement mechanism for implementation of the projects. It will also talk about funding and financing, officials said.

At present, metro projects with a total length of more than 350km are operational in eight cities— Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Gurugram.

Metro projects are also under way in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Pune and Lucknow.

First Published: Wed, Aug 16 2017. 01 34 PM IST
Topics: Metro rail policy Narendra Modi Union Cabinet Metro Projects Delhi Metro

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share