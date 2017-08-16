Union Cabinet approves new metro rail policy
The metro rail policy was approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Latest News »
- Govt stake in Engineers India down to 54%
- Rajat Gupta struggles to restore his reputation: report
- Sharad Yadav’s show of strength with opposition parties tomorrow
- CPI, WPI inflation to rise further in coming months: Morgan Stanley report
- India’s help to PSU banks facing bond defaults a ‘moral hazard’: Fitch
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved a new metro rail policy for expanding the metro network across various cities in the country, officials said.
The new policy was approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The metro policy will talk about standardising norms and developing a procurement mechanism for implementation of the projects. It will also talk about funding and financing, officials said.
At present, metro projects with a total length of more than 350km are operational in eight cities— Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Gurugram.
Metro projects are also under way in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Pune and Lucknow.
First Published: Wed, Aug 16 2017. 01 34 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share