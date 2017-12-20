Congress protests PM Modi’s comments against Manmohan Singh in Parliament

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour within a few minutes after it assembled as Congress members raked up the issue of comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against former PM Manmohan Singh. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: There was uproar and protests in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on former PM Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election campaign that Singh had allegedly colluded with Pakistan to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour within a few minutes after it assembled as Congress members again raked up the issue of comments made by Modi against Singh.

As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, Congress leaders raised the issue of the remarks made against Singh during the Gujarat election campaign. Modi was present in the House as questions related to the Prime Minister’s Office are listed on Wednesday.

As Congress members were assembling in the Well and started to raise slogans, Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon. The Congress has been raising the issue since Monday and demanding an apology from the Prime Minister for his remarks during the poll campaign.

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress members disrupted proceedings over the same issue. Congress members rushed into the Well of the House demanding an apology from Modi for his remarks.

Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu repeatedly reminded members of their conduct and asked them to return to their seats. However, his pleas went unheeded, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings till noon.

No sooner had the listed papers been tabled, Congress members were up on their feet demanding an explanation from the Prime Minister on his remarks against Singh. Naidu disallowed them. At this point, Congress members rushed to the Well of the House shouting slogans. Naidu asked them not to create obstruction and allow other members to raise important issues. “This is not the way,” he said. “This is Parliament. This is Rajya Sabha. Wrong message is going.”

Stating that he did not appreciate their behaviour, Naidu said, “Please don’t exceed limit. Please go to your seat.” With his pleas going unheeded, Naidu adjourned the proceedings.