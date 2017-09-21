Yoga to be taught in all Tamil Nadu schools: K. Palaniswami

CM Palaniswami said yoga will be taught to ‘ensure mental peace’ of students. Photo: HT

Chennai: Yoga will be taught in all schools in Tamil Nadu as part of the skill development of students and to enhance their physical strength, chief minister K. Palaniswami said on Thursday.

“To enhance skills, ensure mental peace and physical strength of all students, yoga training will be given,” he said. Accordingly, yoga classes will be held in all schools, he said, but did not divulge when the programme will be rolled out.

Speaking at a function organized in Chennai to give away appointment orders to teachers, the chief minister underlined the AIADMK government’s commitment to education.