Preet Bharara’s first podcast tells tale of firing by Donald Trump

Preet Bharara said he doesn’t know why he was fired. Photo: AP

Manhattan: Preet Bharara debuted his podcast, “Stay Tuned with Preet,” by detailing how President Donald Trump fired him in March despite earlier asking him to stay on as the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

The former US Attorney told listeners he had received calls directly from Trump, even though there’s a tradition of insulation between presidents and local federal prosecutors. Bharara said he doesn’t know why he was fired. But he cited Trump’s communication with former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) chief James Comey about the investigation of ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and with Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the criminal case against former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, to suggest he wouldn’t have lasted long regardless.

“Had I not been fired and had Donald Trump continued to cultivate a direct personal relationship with me, it’s my strong belief that at some point, given the history, the president of the United States would have asked me to do something inappropriate,” Bharara said. “And I would have resigned then.”

Bharara spent the rest of 46-minute podcast episode, titled “That Time President Trump Fired Me,” in a conversation with Leon Panetta, the former Democratic secretary of defense, CIA chief and White House chief of staff. Bloomberg