LIVE: Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Mandsaur, meets families of farmers killed in police firing

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a 28-hour fast for “peace” over the weekend. He ended the fast on Sunday, saying the families of the deceased farmers had requested him to do so. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday visited Badwan village in Mandsaur, the hub of farmers’ agitation in the state. Chouhan is meeting the families of farmers killed in police firing on 6 June.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress’s Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gujarat’s Patel quota stir spearhead Hardik Patel were turned back by the police before they could enter Mandsaur.

Meanwhile, three more farmers were reported to have ended their lives, allegedly due to indebtedness, in the last 24 hours, including one in CM Chouhan’s home district Sehore.

Here are the latest updates and developments from Chouhan’s Mandsaur visit:

■ Chouhan handed over a cheque of Rs1 crore each to the families of the six farmers killed during the violent stir by peasants in Mandsaur. The aid was sanctioned from the chief minister’s discretionary fund and it would be given by the Mandsaur collector through e-payment facility, a public relations official earlier said.

■ Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna reached Mandsaur in a special plane and went to Badwan village to meet the kin of farmer Ghanshyam Dhakad, who was killed in police firing. The chief minister handed a cheque of Rs1 crore as compensation to the kin of Dhakad, as promised. He also assured the family members that strict action will be taken against those who shot dead the farmers.

■ Chouhan is also scheduled to visit Lodh, Nayakheda, Piplyamandi, Barkheda Panth and Budha villages to extend condolences to the kin of the other farmers killed in police firing. The district administration made elaborate security arrangements for Chouhan’s visit. Five helipads were made at various places to ensure that the chief minister reaches the venue without any trouble, a senior official said.

■ Congress has also made arrangements at Dusshera maidan in Bhopal for senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ‘satyagraha’ on the issue of farmers’ deaths in police firing. The protest will begin around 2pm, a Congress spokesman said.

■ Meanwhile, the Interest Subvention Scheme for 2017-18 has been approved in the Cabinet meeting, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paving way for farmers to get short-term loans. Farmers will continue to get short-term loan of up to Rs3 lakh at a subsidised interest rate of 7%, and prompt repayers will get it at 4% as the government on Wednesday extended the subsidy to banks for 2017-18. Read more

■ Chouhan is likely to meet family members of all farmers who died during the agitation. The government has also lifted prohibitory orders under Section 144, which was imposed earlier in Mandsaur. The state government has reportedly released Rs6 crore, the compensation promised to the six farmers’ families.

■ The BJP government hasn’t allowed opposition leaders, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, to visit the village and meet agitating farmers. On Tuesday, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was detained near Mandsaur.

Hardik Patel, the activist leading the agitation of Patidars for reservation in government jobs and education, was also arrested in Neemuch near Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border.

■ CM Chouhan held a 28-hour fast for “peace” over the weekend. He ended the fast on Sunday, saying the families of the deceased farmers had requested him to do so.

■ A one-man judicial commission under retired high court judge J.K. Jain has been formed to probe the police firing incident.