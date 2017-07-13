Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jul 13 2017. 08 43 PM IST

India snubs China, says issues with Pakistan a bilateral matter

India’s stand on addressing all issues with Pakistan, including Kashmir, in a bilateral framework has not changed

PTI
Earlier, China had expressed its willingness to play a ‘constructive role’ to solve the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: India on Thursday said its position on bilaterally resolving all matters with Pakistan including the Kashmir issue had not changed, in what was a virtual snub to China which had offered to mediate in the long-pending India-Pakistan issue.

In a reference to ties between India and Pakistan, an external affairs ministry spokesperson said the central issue between the two countries was “cross-border terrorism perpetrated on India”. Terrorism was impacting peace and stability in the entire region, the spokesperson added.

    ALSO READ: Sikkim standoff: Diplomatic channels will continue to be used with China, says India

    India’s position on addressing all issues including Kashmir with Pakistan in a bilateral framework had not changed, the spokesperson told reporters in New Delhi when asked to comment on China expressing its willingness to play a “constructive role” over Kashmir.

    On the standoff between the armies of India and China in the Dokalam area, he said diplomatic channels would continue to be used for a resolution.

    Asked about China’s comment that there was no “bilateral meeting” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the MEA spokesperson said, “There was a conversation between them. There was a range of issues that was the subject matter of the conversation.”

    First Published: Thu, Jul 13 2017. 08 36 PM IST
    Topics: India Pakistan Kashmir issue China bilateral ties

