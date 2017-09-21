Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Sep 21 2017. 12 39 PM IST

Maria regains major hurricane status: US National Hurricane Centre

Maria regains major hurricane strength near the eastern Dominican Republic early on Thursday, says US National Hurricane Centre (NHC)
Apeksha Nair
Women walk against the wind before the arrival of Hurricane Maria in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Women walk against the wind before the arrival of Hurricane Maria in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Maria regained major hurricane strength near the eastern Dominican Republic early on Thursday, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

The category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale was about 55 miles (90 km) north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km/h), the NHC said.

On the forecast track, the core of Maria will continue to move away from Puerto Rico during the next several hours, and then pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic early on Thursday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Sep 21 2017. 12 39 PM IST
Topics: Hurricane Maria hurricane status Dominican Republic Puerto Rico US National Hurricane Centre

