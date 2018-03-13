ED moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC order protecting Karti Chidambaram from arrest

Karti Chidambaram is accused of having received Rs10 lakh in kickbacks in 2007 to clear foreign investment worth Rs305 crore for INX Media, which was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging the Delhi high court order giving interim relief to Karti Chidambaram against arrest, in the INX Media case.

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

On 9 March, a Delhi HC bench comprising justices S. Muralidhar and Indermeet Mehta granted protection to Karti from arrest by the ED until 20 March. The court, however, made it clear that in case the special CBI court granted him bail in the corruption case against him, the ED would not arrest him till the next hearing.

Karti was sent to judicial custody till 24 March by a special CBI court in the INX Media corruption case, after his plea for early hearing of bail application was dismissed.

His custody, initially extended by five days on 1 March, was again extended by three days to 9 March.

He is accused of having received Rs10 lakh in kickbacks in 2007 to clear foreign investment worth Rs305 crore for INX Media, which was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea, at a time when his father P. Chidambaram was finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.