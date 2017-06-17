Tamil Nadu to open Amma petrol pumps

Chennai: Tamil Nadu will soon have ‘Amma petrol pumps’, state food and civil supplies minister R. Kamaraj announced in the assembly on Friday.

“The petrol pumps will be set up at complexes owned by the civil supplies department,” the minister said.

The 10 outlets will be opened at Chennai, Nagapattinam, Salem, Thanjavur, Madurai, Villupuram, Vellore, Thiruvarur and Karur.

Late chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supremo J. Jayalalithaa was affectionately referred to as ‘Amma’.

This is the latest scheme of the AIADMK government to be launched under the ‘Amma’ brand. It already has a slew of such programmes, notable among them being Amma canteens, Amma drinking water, Amma salt and Amma pharmacies.

The petrol pumps would be set up for the “larger good of the people”, the minister said, adding that the state government would work with oil marketing companies to implement the scheme.