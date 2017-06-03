Actions must follow China’s words on North Korea, US defence secretary says

US secretary of defence James Mattis speaks at the 16th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on 3 June. Photo: Reuters

Hong Kong: US defence secretary James Mattis urged China to follow its words about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program with actions.

“North Korea poses a threat to us all,” Mattis said on Saturday in a speech to the Shangri-La security dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s most high-profile security conference.

Mattis said that he agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s comments in April that North Korea’s nuclear issues can be resolved only if all sides live up to their responsibilities. “Those words must be followed by actions,” Mattis said.

With regional leaders seeking how to square US President Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine with a US leadership role in the region, Mattis strongly reaffirmed US commitment to its alliances. He criticized China’s attempt to assert its claims to more than 80% of the South China Sea through artificial island building.

“We cannot accept Chinese actions that impinge on the interests of the international community, undermining the rules-based order that has benefited all countries represented here today,” Mattis said. Bloomberg