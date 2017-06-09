GST: Single screen cinemas to be hit the hardest by 28% tax rate

The GST slab of 28% for entertainment tax is likely to hit hardest the already-dying single-screen market, particularly in states that have, until now, charged negligible or zero entertainment tax. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The 28% goods and services tax (GST) slab for entertainment tax is likely to hit hardest the already-dying single-screen market, particularly in states that have, until now, charged negligible or zero entertainment tax.

At the moment, states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi charge 66.6% and 40% entertainment tax on the net earnings of a movie so the 28% rate will be beneficial to the exhibitors there, provided further local body taxes aren’t announced. But the picture in states like Punjab in the north and Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala in the south will be much different.

The former charges zero entertainment tax at the moment. In several south Indian states, not only are ticket prices capped, but regional cinema like Kannada and Malayalam films have worked with very low tax rates until now—in the range of 10-15%.

“Single screens will face the most terrible times. It’ll be very difficult for them to overcome this crisis and I don’t see many of them being able to,” said Tarun Tandon, managing director at distribution company Indra Films, which works primarily in the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana region. He said 1,400 out of the total 1,600 theatres are single screens in the region. For them, it would mean nearly double rates.

“We are charged 20% tax on the net ticket rate but on the gross price, it is around 16.66% which will go up to 28%. It’s not like multiplexes are very happy or comfortable either but they’re just in a better position with more content to play with and ticketing fluctuations. For the single screens in the south, it is very scary at the moment,” Tandon said.

Ticket prices in the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana region are capped at Rs100 for single screens and Rs150 for multiplexes, he added. Plus, there are several other disadvantages for single screens across the country.

“Single screens are restricted to playing 4-5 shows a day and one or two films at a time. But multiplexes can play several films and then depending on which film is doing well, they increase shows,” Tandon said. “And multiplexes work on revenue-sharing arrangements. But here in the south, apart from those in Kerala, most of the single screens work on rental basis where they command a fixed share of 20-25% of a movie’s box office which is quite insubstantial.”

Also, when it comes to the revenue-sharing ratio between multiplexes and producers, things are skewed in favour of the former. According to trade experts, in the first week of a film’s release, a producer gets 50-52% of the business and over time, his share decreases to 42.5%, 37.5% and so on; the rest is divided between multiplexes and distributors. Single screens, on the other hand, get what is known as “stepmotherly” treatment, with a fixed share of 20-25%.

Apart from the fact that they don’t have the capital required to refurbish and keep up with multiplexes in the same city, especially if owners don’t have ancillary businesses to fund them, the one major challenge for single screens is the kind of content coming out of the Mumbai film industry.

“We’ve made far too many films centered on the metro towns. The problem is that today’s Hindi filmmakers have lost the art of making good commercial films,” said film distributor and exhibitor Aditya Chowksey, stressing on the universal appeal of mainstream movies that run both in multiplexes and single screens as opposed to offbeat, experimental cinema.

Trade experts say barely 10-15% of Hindi films coming out in a year are meant for single screens. Recent releases like Hindi Medium and Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which made Rs56 crore and Rs46 crore, respectively, may be successful outings, but cannot beat the Rs500 crore earnings of a Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that caters across sections.

While Hindi Medium and Sachin did well primarily in multiplexes as they were slightly non-mainstream films, Baahubali 2 did well in all categories of cinemas. In south India though, cinema still remains primarily commercial. This makes for a major disadvantage for single screens, at least in the north, even though tax rates are the same as multiplexes.

To be sure, the tax exemption for small businesses with annual turnover of less than Rs20 lakh will barely help 5-7% of the exhibition sector and seedy theatres in very small centres.

“In any case, in the last 10 years, India has been an under-screened country. For the single screens, this 28% rate is the final nail in the coffin, it just cannot work,” Chowksey said. “If the government does not rethink its policy, 60% of cinemas in smaller towns will close down.”