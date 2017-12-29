No plan to reconsider move to privatize Air India, govt tells Parliament

The total outstanding loans of Air India as on 30 September 2017 stand at Rs51,890 crore as per provisional figures cited by Jayant Sinha. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: There is no proposal to reconsider the decision to privatize Air India, which has a debt of Rs51,890 crore till September this year, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

To revive the loss-making national carrier, the government is working on the modalities for its strategic disinvestment. To a question in the Lok Sabha on whether the government proposes to reconsider its decision to sell out the debt-ridden Air India and its auxiliary companies, minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha replied in the negative.

The total outstanding loans of Air India as on 30 September 2017 stand at Rs51,890 crore as per provisional figures cited by Sinha.

Of this, aircraft loans account for Rs18,364 crore and working capital loans are at Rs33,526 crore.

In 2016-17, the airline had a net loss of Rs3,643 crore, while operating profit rose to Rs215 crore, the provisional figures showed. The government also informed Parliament that there had been a ban on direct recruitment in Air India for non- operational categories of employees and that the total number of regular employees of Air India as on November 2017, is approximately 14,006 down from approximately 32,600 at the time of its merger in August 2007.