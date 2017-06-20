Darjeeling bandh to continue until army is withdrawn: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha

Darjeeling: The indefinite bandh in Darjeeling hills which entered its sixth day on Tuesday, will continue until security forces are withdrawn, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) said.

“The indefinite shutdown will continue as the onus is on the state government to restore normalcy in the hills. They have to withdraw security forces—both the state, central and all repressive forces”, GJM spokesperson T. Arjun told reporters after an all-party meeting .

All political parties in the hills including Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), which was till recently an ally of the ruling Trinamool Congress, attended the meeting besides some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and apolitical organisations.

Security forces patrolled the streets as the indefinite bandh entered its sixth day on Tuesday in the hills crippling normal life. Except medicine shops, all other shops remained closed.