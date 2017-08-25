Doklam standoff didn’t figure in Modi-Deuba talks: S Jaishankar

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived on Thursday on a four-day visit and held two rounds of talks with counterpart Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The issue of standoff between Chinese and Indian troops at Doklam did not figure during the meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, foreign secretary S. Jaishankar said on Friday.

Deuba, who arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit, has held two rounds of talks with Modi. Asked if the two leaders discussed the Dokalam face-off, Jaishankar replied in the negative. “No” he said. He also maintained that there was no discussion on SAARC and China when asked if the two sides talked about growing Chinese influence in the region.

The Chinese and Indian troops are in a standoff position since 16 June when the Indians stopped the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers from constructing a road in the Dokalam in the Sikkim sector.

According to sources, later at an event while responding to comments on Nepal-China ties, Deuba maintained that Kathmandu and Beijing share a good equation but maintained that Nepal will not allow its soil to be used for anti-India activities.

On the open border that the two countries share, there was a recognition during the meetings that it should not create security problems and that vigilance needs to be maintained to prevent its misuse, Jaishankar said. The Indian side also reaffirmed its commitment to train and ensure capability building of security forces in Nepal, he said.