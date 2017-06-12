BJP sets up three-member committee for presidential election

The three-member panel constituted by the BJP for the presidential poll includes Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M. Venkaiah Naidu. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: In a bid to reach out to all political parties, including the opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday set up a three-member committee to build a greater consensus on the government’s candidate for the presidential election.

The three-member committee includes Union home minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Arun Jaitley and urban development minister M. Venkaiah Naidu.

“BJP national president Amit Shah, with regard to the election of India’s president elections, has constituted a committee for discussion with various political parties,” a statement released by the party said.

“The committee will hold discussions with leaders of various political parties to build consensus on a candidate for the post of president,” the statement added.

With the term of President Pranab Mukherjee ending on 24 July, the Election Commission last week announced the dates for the polling process for a new candidate. Political parties have until 28 June to file nominations and 1 July is the last day for withdrawal of nominations. While polling is scheduled to be held on 17 July, counting of votes will take place on 20 July.

The opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left front, have also constituted a committee to field a common consensus candidate against the government. A sub-group has been formed to select a candidate.

Last week Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), had criticized the government for not initiating the process of consultation for a consensus candidate.