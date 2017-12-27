 Over 71 crore mobile numbers, 82 crore bank accounts linked with Aadhaar - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

Over 71 crore mobile numbers, 82 crore bank accounts linked with Aadhaar

As on 8 December, 71.24 crore mobile numbers (new and re-verified) and 82 crore bank accounts have been linked with Aadhaar, the government has informed Parliament
Last Published: Wed, Dec 27 2017. 06 03 PM IST
PTI
Aadhaar based re-verification of existing mobile subscribers is expected to be carried out by telecom companies by 31 March 2018. Photo: HT
Aadhaar based re-verification of existing mobile subscribers is expected to be carried out by telecom companies by 31 March 2018. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Close to 71.24 crore mobile numbers—both new connections and existing—and 82 crore bank accounts have been linked with 12-digit biometric identifier Aadhaar, the Rajya Sabha has been informed.

“Linking of Aadhaar with personal bank accounts is being done based on the amendments that have been effected in the Prevention of Money Laundering Rules 2005. Linking of Aadhaar with mobile number has been effected in pursuance of...Supreme Court order dated February 6, 2017,” minister for electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad has said.

Prasad further said: “As on December 8, 2017, 71.24 crore mobile numbers (new and re-verified) and 82 crore bank accounts have been linked with Aadhaar.”

The Aadhaar based re-verification of existing mobile subscribers is expected to be carried out by telcos by 31 March 2018, Prasad said in the reply dated 22 December 2017.

First Published: Wed, Dec 27 2017. 05 44 PM IST
Topics: Aadhaar Mobile phone Bank accounts Aadhaar linking Parliament

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »