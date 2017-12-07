ED issues fresh notice to Misa Bharti in money laundering case

Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it had issued a fresh notice to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar Yadav to quiz them in the ongoing money laundering case probe.

Bharti and her husband, who were summoned by the investigating agency earlier this year as well, are being investigated for their role in the purchase of land in Delhi’s Bijwasan area allegedly using money raised through shell companies owned by them, ED said.

In July, Misa Bharti’s husband Shailesh Kumar appeared before the ED in connection with a Rs8,000 crore money laundering case, the ED said on 12 July. A day earlier, Misa Bharti was summoned by the ED over the same matter and questioned for eight hours.

“The matter is under investigation and we are questioning different parties involved,” said a senior ED official, requesting anonymity.

On 8 July, ED conducted searches across three properties belonging to Bharti and her husband. On 23 May, ED arrested her chartered accountant Rajesh Agarwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.