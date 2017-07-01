Madhya Pradesh wholesale markets wear deserted look as GST arrives

Indore: Wholesale markets across Madhya Pradesh wore a deserted look on Saturday following confusion over the duty structure under the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

“The wholesales traders and customers in Madhya Pradesh are confused over GST as they don’t have any knowledge on GST levies on different goods,” Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Ramesh Khandelwal said. As a result, he said wholesale markets were deserted on Saturday. He anticipated the slump to continue for a week or so as wholesale businessmen are rookies to GST.

More From Livemint »

Madhya Pradesh Dal Udyog Mahasangh president Suresh Agrawal said pulses attract 5% levies under the GST. This has hit the sale of branded pulses. After Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh is the biggest producer of pulses in the country. However, commercial tax department deputy commissioner D. Sharma claimed that 2.72 lakh business establishments out of the 3.10 lakh registered units have already been linked to the GST.