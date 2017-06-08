| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Politics
Last Modified: Thu, Jun 08 2017. 11 59 AM IST

Tehran attackers were Iranian IS recruits: official

The six attackers, who stormed Tehran’s parliament complex and the revolutionary leader’s shrine on Wednesday, were Iranian nationals who joined Islamic State (IS)

AFP
It was the first attack in Iran claimed by IS, which had threatened to step up its campaign in the country in recent months. Photo: Reuters
It was the first attack in Iran claimed by IS, which had threatened to step up its campaign in the country in recent months. Photo: Reuters

Tehran: The attackers who stormed Tehran’s parliament complex and the revolutionary leader’s shrine on Wednesday were Iranian nationals who had joined the Islamic State group (IS), a top official said.

The six attackers “were Iranian and joined Daesh (IS) from some parts of Iran,” said Reza Seifollahi, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on state TV late Wednesday.

It was the first attack in Iran claimed by IS, which had threatened to step up its campaign in the country in recent months.

Iran is a key fighting force against IS and other groups in Iraq and Syria, and the Sunni jihadists consider Iran’s Shiite Muslims to be apostates.

Shiites make up roughly 90% of Iran’s population, but the country also has a sizeable Sunni minority, particularly around its restive borders with Iraq and Pakistan.

AFP

Topics: Iran Iran parliament attack Tehran IS recruits Iran shrine attack

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Thu, Jun 08 2017. 11 59 AM IST