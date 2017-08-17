Trinamool Congress wins Dhupguri, leads all five municipalities

As per trends, the Trinamool Congress is leading in all the five municipalities. Photo: PTI

Jalpaiguri: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the Dhupguri municipality bagging 12 of the 16 seats results of which were declared on Thursday. The TMC is followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which garnered four seats, while the Left and the Congress drew blanks, officials said.

The TMC also won the by-election in Jhargram municipality. The death of a Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate necessitated the ballotting.

As per trends, the TMC is leading in all the five municipalities, Durgapur Municipal Corporation and also in the Cooper’s Camp Notified Authority in Nadia district where polling was held on 13 August.

Polling was held in seven urban local bodies comprising five municipalities of Panskura and Haldia in East Midnapore district, Nalhati in Birbhum, Buniadpur in South Dinajpur and Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri districts, the Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC) in Burdwan West district and the Cooper’s Camp Notified Authority in Nadia district. A by-election was also held in Jhargram municipality.