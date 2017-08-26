Gorakhpur deaths: 2 more BRD Medical College doctors suspended

File photo. Seven persons have been suspended following the deaths of over 60 children in the state-run BRD Medical College hospital due to alleged lack of oxygen supply. Photo: AFP

Gorakhpur: Two doctors of Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College Hospital, including in-charge of the encephalitis ward Dr Kafeel Khan, have been suspended in connection with the deaths of children there earlier this month.

In-charge of the 100-bed AES ward, Dr Khan and in-charge of Anaesthesia Dr Satish have been suspended after the state government’s approval, principal of the medical college Dr P K Singh said. The probe committee headed by chief secretary Rajive Kumar had recommended initiating criminal action against the then principal of the medical college, Dr Satish, Dr Khan and M/s Pushpa Sales Pvt. Ltd.

With this, seven persons have been suspended following the deaths of over 60 children in the state-run hospital due to alleged lack of oxygen supply. Besides the then principal, Dr Rajiv Kumar Mishra, three employees of the hospital and a pharmacist have also been suspended, Dr Singh said.

Earlier this week, an FIR was filed against nine persons including Dr Khan, Dr Mishra, his wife Dr Purnima Shukla, and the proprietors of M/s Pushpa Sales Pvt. Ltd on the charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide and under relevant provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act. Soon after the deaths of children were reported, Dr Khan was removed from the post of nodal officer of the AES ward.