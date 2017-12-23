Defying superstition, Yogi Adityanath lands in Noida

Yogi Adityanath will also be present at Noida on 25 December with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI

Noida: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath defied the “Noida” jinx as he landed in Noida this evening to check arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on 25 December.

There is a superstition that any chief minister visiting Noida loses power and does not come back to assume the office again. Though Noida or Gautam Budh Nagar district was developed from a cluster of small villages into the prime economic zone of the state, it has been avoided by past chief ministers. The superstition began with then chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh, who was asked to step down in June 1988 by the central leadership.

Interestingly, he had just returned from Noida, when he was asked to relinquish office. Adityanath landed at a helipad at Botanical Garden area and reached the Botanical Garden Metro station. It is the site where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the magenta line of Delhi Metro on Monday.

After inspecting the Metro station, he would visit a rally site at a private university campus in sector 125, where he would oversee arrangements and speak with officials. Union minister Mahesh Sharma and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials were present with him.

Yogi will also be present on 25 December with Modi. This will be first time that a prime minister will be visiting Noida in the presence of the chief minister. In the past, owing different parties being at power at the centre and the state, the CM and the PM have never shared a platform in the city.