Rise in water level in reservoirs across country

New Delhi: Water level in 91 major reservoirs across the country has risen to 66% of their total storage capacity from 61% last week, the government said on Friday.

As of 21 September, the water storage was 96.952 billion cubic metres (BCM). It has now increased to 103.429 BCM.

The latest water levels in the reservoirs are 89% of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year, the Union Water Resources Ministry said in a statement.

These are 87% of the decadal average for the corresponding period, the statement said.

Reservoirs in states such as Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported lesser storage level than last year.

Major dams in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported better storage level vis-a-vis the corresponding period last year.