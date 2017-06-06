Congress top decision making body meets today after 7 months

The meeting on Tuesday morning will take place at the official residence of party president Sonia Gandhi and is going to be chaired by her. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision making body of the Congress party, is all set to hold a meeting on Tuesday after a gap of nearly seven months. The meeting is significant because the CWC is likely to ratify and announce the formal schedule for internal organisational polls, according to senior party leaders, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The meeting on Tuesday morning will take place at the official residence of party president Sonia Gandhi and is going to be chaired by her. Gandhi had skipped a previous meeting of the CWC on 7 November which was chaired by son and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. It was in this meeting that the CWC had nominated him to the top post, but subject to the official endorsement of Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting on Tuesday comes amid Congress leading opposition unity and is likely to take up for discussion the current political situation in the country as well as the upcoming presidential polls. It comes within a fortnight of Sonia Gandhi hosting a luncheon meeting of opposition leaders over presidential polls.

“The current political situation is a key agenda and there will definitely be some discussion on the presidential polls. In this meeting a formal schedule for the organisational polls could be announced and this would include election to the top post of the party president,” a senior party leader said, requesting anonymity.

Sonia Gandhi, who took over the Congress helm in May 1998, is already the longest serving president of India’s oldest political party. Rahul Gandhi took over as the No. 2 in the organization in January 2013.

Some of the other key issues which are likely to come up for discussion in the meeting are three years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government, the cattle controversy, economic situation in the country and internal security issues