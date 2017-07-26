Donald Trump slams attorney general Jeff Sessions, FBI in latest tweets

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday struck out at Jeff Sessions in a fresh round of tweets, criticizing the US attorney general for keeping the acting Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director and renewing accusations about past investigations of his former presidential rival, Hillary Clinton.

“Why didn’t A.G. Sessions replace acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got ... big dollars ($700,000) for his wife’s political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp!” Trump wrote in a pair of tweets referring to former FBI director James Comey, whom he later fired.

McCabe’s wife ran for a seat in Virginia’s state senate and received campaign donation funds from Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Clinton ally. Reuters