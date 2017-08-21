AIADMK merger live: Panneerselvam camp insists on Sasikala’s expulsion

New Delhi/Chennai: The two rival factions of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam are expected to announce their merger on Monday.

A meeting between senior ministers and office bearers at the AIADMK headquarters is scheduled today, where decisions could be made by the Palaniswami camp on the question of the “formal expulsion” of V. K. Sasikala, PTI reported.

A series of steps by the Tamil Nadu government has brought the two sides closer to a merger. Most recently, Palaniswami announced on Thursday that an enquiry commission will be constituted under a retired judge to probe into the December 2016 death of Jayalalithaa.

Here are the latest updates and developments on the merger of the two AIADMK factions:

■ Merger talks meet between the two rival factions of the AIADMK has been delayed over VK Sasikala and her role in the party. OPS camp wants documents that says V.K. Sasikala has been sidelined. EPS camp is yet to respond, News18 reports.

■ Governor of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra C. Vidyasagar Rao to reach Chennai today amid AIADMK merger speculation. Rao’s PRO cancelled all appointments for a day in Mumbai, ANI reports.

■ Writer and thinker Tamizharuvi Manian claimed that superstar Rajinikanth had told him he had decided to enter politics. Addressing a conference in Tiruchirappalli to project Rajinikanth as an ‘alternative force to DMK and AIADMK,’ he said both Dravidian parties should be removed from Tamil Nadu, as they had “spoiled” the governance in the state.

“The system in Tamil Nadu has been spoiled by these two parties and now Rajinikanth’s entry to politics will provide a pure and open government,” Manian said on Sunday. The actor’s expectation was that those who stand with him should be free from corruption. “That is Rajinikanth’s wish,” he said.

He said the actor had spoken of his decision to enter politics recently during a chat when he was asked whether he would finally take the plunge, given the speculation doing the rounds among people for nearly 20 years.

“For the past 20 years, people have been saying that you will enter politics. Will you definitely enter politics?” he said he asked the star to which Rajinikanth replied he had decided to take the plunge.

“I have taken a decision to enter politics...It was God’s order to me to enter politics, so I will will definitely enter politics,” Manian quoted the star as having said. He told the gathering that if they fail to support the actor now and fail to back him, there was no scope for Tamil Nadu to develop, rise and prosper as a state. (PTI)

■ AIADMK party MLAs and workers reach party headquarter in Chennai, ANI reports.

Tamil Nadu: Amid #AIADMKMerger speculations, party MLAs and workers reach party headquarter in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/6Bo7tXdLXE — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

■ Monday being considered auspicious in the wake of it being ‘Amavasya,’ there is a chance of the merger deal getting sealed, according to PTI.

In Erode on Sunday, AIADMK Amma faction veteran and education minister K. A. Sengottaiyan told reporters “It will be a good decision and will happen to the liking of cadres and people.” (PTI)

■ The AIADMK merger was set to be sealed on Friday night, but internal disagreements within the Panneerselvam camp on power-sharing turned out to be a roadblock. On Friday, both the factions had confirmed that chief minister Palaniswami and Panneerselvam would come together to announce the merger in front of late CM J. Jayalalithaa’s memorial. Read more