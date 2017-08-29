Bypoll results: BJP bags 2 seats, AAP wins Delhi prestige battle

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar and BJP leader Vishwajit Rane addresses a press conference after winning Panaji and Valpoi bypolls, respectively, in Panaji on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi/Mumbai/Hyderabad: Four facile wins in by-elections to state assemblies have ensured that there have been no political upsets for incumbents Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

Results of the by-elections held on 23 August were announced on Monday.

The BJP in Goa comfortably won both by-polls including the Panaji seat where chief minister Manohar Parrikar defeated his Congress party rival Girish Chodankar by 4,803 votes. Parrikar got 63.47% of the votes while his Congress opponent polled 32.56%.

The BJP won a massive victory in Valpoi constituency of Goa where its nominee Vishwajit Rane trounced his Congress rival Roy Naik by 10,066 votes.

Parrikar’s victory adds to the strength and stability of the BJP-led coalition in Goa. The BJP’s allies Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) as well as two Independent MLAs had supported Parrikar. When he was sworn in March, Parrikar was not a member of the Goa assembly and had to get elected within six months. With these wins, the BJP’s strength in the 40-member Goa assembly goes up to 14, while the BJP-led alliance now has a majority of 22 (three MLAs each from MGP and GFP and two Independents).

Parrikar won his maiden assembly election from Panaji in 1994 and this will be his 6th term from the Goan capital.

Vishwajit Rane’s margin of victory in Valpoi represents a personal triumph and comes as a shot in the arm for the BJP. Soon after the February 2017 polls, Rane resigned his seat just ahead of the floor test, blaming the Congress leadership in Delhi as well as Panaji for failing to make an attempt to form the government despite winning 17 seats. Rane left the Congress and joined the BJP to become the health minister in the Parrikar cabinet.

In Delhi, AAP managed to retain Bawana constituency with their candidate Ram Chander securing a majority of over 24,000 votes.

The BJP, which is in the opposition, managed to secure second position while the Congress, which does not have a seat in the assembly, came in third.

The win comes as a boost for AAP which has faced a series of electoral losses since storming to power in Delhi in 2015, including the recent municipal corporation elections and by-elections in Rajouri Garden constituency. AAP has 66 members in the 70-member assembly and the BJP has four.

“Thank you and congratulations to the voters of Bawana for putting their stamp on AAP’s clean politics and the work done by the government in the last two and a half years,” Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said.

Bawana, a reserved constituency in North West Delhi includes a large number of rural areas. According to the election commission, the AAP secured a vote share of 45.4%, the BJP 27.2% and the Congress 24.2%.

The by-election was necessitated by the defection of the AAP legislator to the BJP.

Meanwhile, in a relief for Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) managed to pull off a major win in the Nandyal by-election. TDP’s Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy got 97,076 votes, while YSR Congress Party’s Silpa Mohan Reddy polled 69,620 votes.

The ruling TDP and main opposition YSRCP were the only two parties in the contest, cornering 96.24% of the votes polled. The Congress was a distant third with just 1,382 votes, still reeling from public anger over bifurcation of the state.

The Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi (RPS), a proponent of a separate Rayalaseema state which some political observers considered a game-changer, failed to take off and got a mere 154 votes—less than even the 1,231 none of the above (NOTA) votes.