Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Aug 23 2017. 04 45 PM IST

Iran’s growing Syria role threatens Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu tells Vladmir Putin

Iran’s growing role in Syria poses a threat to Israel, the Middle East and the world, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Russian President Vladimir Putin
Denis Pinchuk
Benjamin Netanyahu (left) said that ‘Iran is already well on its way to controlling Iraq, Yemen and to a large extent is already in practice in control of Lebanon.’ Photo: Reuters
Benjamin Netanyahu (left) said that ‘Iran is already well on its way to controlling Iraq, Yemen and to a large extent is already in practice in control of Lebanon.’ Photo: Reuters

Sochi: Iran’s growing role in Syria poses a threat to Israel, the Middle East and the world, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

“Mr. President, with joint efforts we are defeating Islamic State, and this is a very important thing. But the bad thing is, that where the defeated Islamic State group vanishes, Iran is stepping in,” Netanyahu told Putin during talks at Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

“We cannot forget for a single minute that Iran threatens every day to annihilate Israel,” Netanyahu said. “It (Iran) arms terrorist organisations, it sponsors and initiates terror.”

Netanyahu also said that “Iran is already well on its way to controlling Iraq, Yemen and to a large extent is already in practice in control of Lebanon”. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Aug 23 2017. 04 45 PM IST
Topics: Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Syria Vladimir Putin Russia

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share