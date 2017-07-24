Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 05 26 PM IST

Jared Kushner says met Russians four times, denies collusion: US media

Jared Khushner described contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, other Russian officials as normal in his former role as the campaign liaison to foreign govts

AFP
Jared Kushner is due to appear before the US Senate intelligence committee. Photo: AP
Jared Kushner is due to appear before the US Senate intelligence committee. Photo: AP

Washington: Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday said he had four contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign but denied any collusion to help his father-in-law Donald Trump win the US presidency, US media said.

In a statement Kushner released hours before he was due to appear before the Senate intelligence committee, he described contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and other Russian officials as normal in his former role as the campaign liaison to foreign governments, the Washington Post said.

    Kushner plans to submit the 11-page statement for the record.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 04 19 PM IST
    Topics: Jared Kushner Russia US elections Donald Trump Sergey Kislyak

