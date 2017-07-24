Jared Kushner says met Russians four times, denies collusion: US media

Washington: Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday said he had four contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign but denied any collusion to help his father-in-law Donald Trump win the US presidency, US media said.

In a statement Kushner released hours before he was due to appear before the Senate intelligence committee, he described contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and other Russian officials as normal in his former role as the campaign liaison to foreign governments, the Washington Post said.

Kushner plans to submit the 11-page statement for the record.