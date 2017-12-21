Congress starts analysing Gujarat election result, Rahul Gandhi to attend meeting on Friday

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also visit Central Gujarat, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: The Congress on Wednesday began a three-day conclave at a resort in Mehsana to analyse the outcome of the Gujarat assembly polls.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will join the ‘Chintan Shibir’ on Friday and address a gathering at a convention centre in Ahmedabad, according to party spokesperson Manish Doshi. Gandhi will also visit central Gujarat, Saurashtra and south Gujarat.

On the first day, the Congress leaders and workers analysed the election results of 20 districts and discussed the party’s future plans with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in mind.

“We discussed a range of topics including the preparations to be done for 2019 elections. One of the issues discussed was how changing of seats of candidates or fielding candidates who did not belong to the constituency had led to a loss of seats for the party. Some party leaders also raised concerns over the alleged tampering of EVMs (electronic voting machines). The state Congress leaders have instructed everyone from the party to refrain against making personal remarks against any candidate,” according to Doshi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power in Gujarat for over two decades, was once again elected in the recently held state elections. The Congress, which gave a tough fight to the BJP, lost the elections even though its tally increased to 77 seats from 61 in 2012. Taking into account the two seats won by the Bharatiya Tribal Party, an ally of the Congress and an independent backed by it winning his seat, the tally of the Congress-led alliance stood at 80, 12 short of simple majority in the 182-member assembly.

The BJP’s returned to power with a reduced strength of 99 seats against 115 in 2012.

The Congress performed well in rural areas of Gujarat but failed to make a significant mark in the urban pockets.

While many new faces will be seen from the Congress in the state assembly, senior leaders like Shaktisinh Gohil, Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel and Tushar Chaudhary lost their seats in the high-stakes election.