Mt Everest conqueror Kalpana Das critical, shifted to hospital

Cuttack: Kalpana Das, who conquered Mount Everest in 2008, has fallen ill and has been admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in critical condition.

Family sources said Kalpana complained of pain in her abdomen and she was taken to a Puri hospital on Monday. But when her condition did not improve, she was referred to the Cuttack hospital last night.

Local MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal, who met Kalpana in the hospital on Tuesday, said he had discussed with the doctors about her condition. “I have already put a word with the district collector to ensure that the state government bears the cost of her treatment,” Biswal said.

Immediately after scaling Mount Everest in the summer of 2008, Kalpana was taken ill and was hospitalised for the same ailment. She recovered after undergoing treatment in AIIMS, New Delhi. PTI