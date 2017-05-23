| E-Paper
Last Modified: Tue, May 23 2017. 10 53 PM IST

Mt Everest conqueror Kalpana Das critical, shifted to hospital

Kalpana Das, who conquered Mt Everest in 2008, had complained of abdominal pain on Monday—the same ailment she suffered after scaling the peak

Odisha Mountaineer Kalpana Das scaled Mount Everest in the summer of 2008. Photo: iStock
Cuttack: Kalpana Das, who conquered Mount Everest in 2008, has fallen ill and has been admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in critical condition.

Family sources said Kalpana complained of pain in her abdomen and she was taken to a Puri hospital on Monday. But when her condition did not improve, she was referred to the Cuttack hospital last night.

Local MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal, who met Kalpana in the hospital on Tuesday, said he had discussed with the doctors about her condition. “I have already put a word with the district collector to ensure that the state government bears the cost of her treatment,” Biswal said.

Immediately after scaling Mount Everest in the summer of 2008, Kalpana was taken ill and was hospitalised for the same ailment. She recovered after undergoing treatment in AIIMS, New Delhi. PTI

First Published: Tue, May 23 2017. 10 53 PM IST