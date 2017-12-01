UP civic polls results LIVE: BJP leads in 11 Mayor seats, BSP in 4
Counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh civic polls 2017 for 652 municipal bodies and Mayoral seats is underway. Here are the latest updates and developments
Highlights
- 1.15 pm ISTAyodhya Mayor seat won by BJP: report
- 12.32 pm ISTBJP ahead in UP civic poll trends; BSP follows
- 12.14 pm ISTBJP winning where EVMs were used, says SP leader Rajpal Kashyap
- 12.01 pm ISTPeople have shown faith in BJP, says UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma
- 11.48 am ISTMathura ward no. 56 result: BJP candidate Meera Agarwal wins the lucky draw
- 11.45 am ISTAmethi Nagarpalika: SP leading in Gauriganj, BJP leading in Jais
- 11.37 am ISTPolice lathicharge in Muzaffarnager outside counting centre
- 11.24 am ISTMathura ward no. 56: Winner to be decided by lucky draw between Congress, BJP
- 11.15 am ISTBJP’s Sanyukta Bhatia leads in Lucknow, BJP’s Pramila leading in Kanpur
- 10.57 am ISTBJP Mayor candidates lead in 12 places, BSP in 3, Congress in Mathura
- 10.44 am ISTCongress, other parties were supporting each other, says BJP UP chief
- 10.32 am ISTBJP Mayor candidates surge ahead in most locations
- 10.29 am ISTI will be number one, says BJP’s Mayor candidate in Lucknow Sanyukta Bhatia
- 10.26 am ISTUP local body polls counting begins
- Lucknow: BJP on Friday surged ahead of its rivals, leading on 14 of the 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh civic polls 2017 that were held in three phases. In the remaining two places, the BSP was leading, according to trends from these seats in the first four hours of counting of votes for all the 652 urban local bodies that began at 8am. The civic polls are being seen as a referendum of Yogi Adityanath government’s performance in the past seven months. Polling was held for 16 nagar nigams, 198 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayats with an average turnout of all the three phases estimated at 52.5% of the 3.32 crore voters. The BJP had won 10 out of 12 mayoral seats in 2012. Here are the latest updates from UP civic poll results:
- 1.15 pm IST Ayodhya Mayor seat won by BJP: reportBJP’s mayor candidates are leading in Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya as per initial trends. The BSP is leading in Aligarh, Meerut, Agra and Jhansi. (News18)Ayodhya Mayor Seat reportedly won by BJP candidate by 3000 votes. In Allahabad, BJP is leading 6922 with votes, SP is second with 2934 votes, BSP in third place with 999 votes.
- 12.32 pm IST BJP ahead in UP civic poll trends; BSP followsAs per initial trends available, the BJP candidates were leading in seats including Lucknow, Allahabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Faizabad and Moradabad municipal corporations while the BSP was ahead in Jhansi and Agra municipal corporations, PTI reports.
- 12.01 pm IST People have shown faith in BJP, says UP deputy CM Dinesh SharmaDeputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma when asked to comment on trends said the people of the state have shown full faith in the BJP and its ideology and discarded the SP, the BSP and the Congress. “The SP, the BSP and the Congress contested the polls as each other’s relatives. (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav and (Congress vice president) Rahul Gandhi, who were together during assembly polls as ‘UP ke ladke’ have become like the tyre and tube of a cycle and it has got punctured,” Sharma said. ‘Cycle’ is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party.
- 11.48 am IST Mathura ward no. 56 result: BJP candidate Meera Agarwal wins the lucky drawBJP and Congress had both got 874 votes in Ward no.56 in Mathura.
#UPDATE BJP candidate Meera Agarwal wins the lucky draw. BJP and Congress both had got 874 votes in Ward no.56 in Mathura. #UPCivicPolls2017— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 1, 2017
- 10.57 am IST BJP Mayor candidates lead in 12 places, BSP in 3, Congress in MathuraBJP’s mayor candidates are leading in Aligarh, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya as per initial trends. The BSP is leading in Meerut, Agra and Jhansi. While Congress is leading in Mathura.
- 10.44 am IST Congress, other parties were supporting each other, says BJP UP chief
Cong, other parties were giving internal support to each other, We fought alone & we are now leading with a good number in early trends: Mahendra Nath Pandey, BJP UP chief pic.twitter.com/6n2ZFZ1vId— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 1, 2017
- 10.32 am IST BJP Mayor candidates surge ahead in most locationsUP local body poll trends shows BJP Mayor candidates leading, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur, according to ANI. BJP Mayor candidate leading by over 1,000 votes in Moradabad, followed by BSP candidate, while SP candidate at third and Congress fourth. BJP candidate is also leading in Pilibhit, it adds. BSP Mayor candidate leading in Meerut and Congress leading in Mathura, ANI reports.
- 10.29 am IST I will be number one, says BJP’s Mayor candidate in Lucknow Sanyukta BhatiaBJP’s Mayor candidate Sanyukta Bhatia has reportedly secured 17,193 votes against the nearest SP rival who is trailing at 10,415. The BSP candidate has secured 4,136 votes, while the Congress candidate has got 4,562 votes.
I don't consider anyone my competitor. I will be number one, no matter who is second or third: Sanyukta Bhatia, BJP Lucknow Mayor candidate pic.twitter.com/V1Eugt3j85— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 1, 2017
- 10.26 am IST UP local body polls counting begins“The counting of ballots has started in all districts on a peaceful note. The results are likely by afternoon,” State Election Commission said in Lucknow. The counting was going on for 16 Nagar Nigam, 198 Nagar Palika Parishad and 438 Nagar Panchayats, it said. In 2012, BJP had a mayor in 12 municipal corporations.
First Published: Fri, Dec 01 2017. 10 33 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
Bank recapitalisation can help revive stressed power plants, but who’d want them?
The impact of postponing ‘Padmavati’s’ release on multiplexes
No room for fiscal boost for rest of the year
Indian economy no longer dependent on the oxygen of govt support
Average PMI for September quarter lower than that for Q1