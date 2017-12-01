 UP civic polls results LIVE: BJP leads in 11 Mayor seats, BSP in 4 - Livemint
Last Modified: Fri, Dec 01 2017. 01 22 PM IST

UP civic polls results LIVE: BJP leads in 11 Mayor seats, BSP in 4

Counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh civic polls 2017 for 652 municipal bodies and Mayoral seats is underway. Here are the latest updates and developments
Highlights

Counting of votes is going on for 16 Nagar Nigam, 198 Nagar Palika Parishad and 438 Nagar Panchayats in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: PTI
  • Lucknow: BJP on Friday surged ahead of its rivals, leading on 14 of the 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh civic polls 2017 that were held in three phases. In the remaining two places, the BSP was leading, according to trends from these seats in the first four hours of counting of votes for all the 652 urban local bodies that began at 8am. The civic polls are being seen as a referendum of Yogi Adityanath government’s performance in the past seven months. Polling was held for 16 nagar nigams, 198 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayats with an average turnout of all the three phases estimated at 52.5% of the 3.32 crore voters. The BJP had won 10 out of 12 mayoral seats in 2012. Here are the latest updates from UP civic poll results:
  • 1.15 pm IST Ayodhya Mayor seat won by BJP: reportBJP’s mayor candidates are leading in Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya as per initial trends. The BSP is leading in Aligarh, Meerut, Agra and Jhansi. (News18)Ayodhya Mayor Seat reportedly won by BJP candidate by 3000 votes. In Allahabad, BJP is leading 6922 with votes, SP is second with 2934 votes, BSP in third place with 999 votes.
  • 12.32 pm IST BJP ahead in UP civic poll trends; BSP followsAs per initial trends available, the BJP candidates were leading in seats including Lucknow, Allahabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Faizabad and Moradabad municipal corporations while the BSP was ahead in Jhansi and Agra municipal corporations, PTI reports.
  • 12.14 pm IST BJP winning where EVMs were used, says SP leader Rajpal KashyapSP leader and MLC Rajpal Kashyap said it was disheartening to note that the BJP gained on places where EVMs were used. “The SP is closely analysing the results,” he said. (PTI)
  • 12.01 pm IST People have shown faith in BJP, says UP deputy CM Dinesh SharmaDeputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma when asked to comment on trends said the people of the state have shown full faith in the BJP and its ideology and discarded the SP, the BSP and the Congress. “The SP, the BSP and the Congress contested the polls as each other’s relatives. (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav and (Congress vice president) Rahul Gandhi, who were together during assembly polls as ‘UP ke ladke’ have become like the tyre and tube of a cycle and it has got punctured,” Sharma said. ‘Cycle’ is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party.
  • 11.48 am IST Mathura ward no. 56 result: BJP candidate Meera Agarwal wins the lucky drawBJP and Congress had both got 874 votes in Ward no.56 in Mathura.
  • 11.45 am IST Amethi Nagarpalika: SP leading in Gauriganj, BJP leading in JaisAmethi Nagarpalika trends: SP leading in Gauriganj, BJP leading in Jais.
  • 11.37 am IST Police lathicharge in Muzaffarnager outside counting centreLathicharge by Police on crowd gathered outside counting centre in Muzaffarnagar. Four people injured, according to ANI.
  • 11.24 am IST Mathura ward no. 56: Winner to be decided by lucky draw between Congress, BJPBJP and Congress both get 874 votes in Ward no.56 in Mathura. Winner to now be decided by a lucky draw.
  • 11.15 am IST BJP’s Sanyukta Bhatia leads in Lucknow, BJP’s Pramila leading in KanpurBJP Mayor candidate Sanyukta Bhatia leads in Lucknow, SP second, Congress third and BSP fourth. BJP Mayor candidate leading in Kanpur.Congress second, BSP third and SP fourth.
  • 10.57 am IST BJP Mayor candidates lead in 12 places, BSP in 3, Congress in MathuraBJP’s mayor candidates are leading in Aligarh, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya as per initial trends. The BSP is leading in Meerut, Agra and Jhansi. While Congress is leading in Mathura.
  • 10.44 am IST Congress, other parties were supporting each other, says BJP UP chief
  • 10.32 am IST BJP Mayor candidates surge ahead in most locationsUP local body poll trends shows BJP Mayor candidates leading, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur, according to ANI. BJP Mayor candidate leading by over 1,000 votes in Moradabad, followed by BSP candidate, while SP candidate at third and Congress fourth. BJP candidate is also leading in Pilibhit, it adds. BSP Mayor candidate leading in Meerut and Congress leading in Mathura, ANI reports.
  • 10.29 am IST I will be number one, says BJP’s Mayor candidate in Lucknow Sanyukta BhatiaBJP’s Mayor candidate Sanyukta Bhatia has reportedly secured 17,193 votes against the nearest SP rival who is trailing at 10,415. The BSP candidate has secured 4,136 votes, while the Congress candidate has got 4,562 votes.
  • 10.26 am IST UP local body polls counting begins“The counting of ballots has started in all districts on a peaceful note. The results are likely by afternoon,” State Election Commission said in Lucknow. The counting was going on for 16 Nagar Nigam, 198 Nagar Palika Parishad and 438 Nagar Panchayats, it said. In 2012, BJP had a mayor in 12 municipal corporations.
First Published: Fri, Dec 01 2017. 10 33 AM IST
Topics: UP civic polls results 2017 UP civic poll results live updates counting BJP

