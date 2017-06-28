US to provide India resources, technology for security: Mike Pence

Washington: The US will help the Indian armed forces to obtain the resources and technology they need to support security in the region, vice-president Mike Pence said. “You need look no further than yesterday’s announcement that the United States will sell Sea Guardian UAVs, Apache attack helicopters, and C-17 transports to India,” he said.

Pence said the process to approve the sale was underway and expressed hope that it would “accurately” reflect commitment to mutual security among both the nations and the importance of their partnership for security.

“A first-rate global power needs a first-rate military, and the United States will continue to enable the Indian armed forces to obtain the resources and technology it needs to protect the Indian people and support security in the region,” Pence said.

Pence said the US and India can deepen their ties in many industries areas and asked India to enact the necessary economic reforms to ensure that the bilateral trade relationship is both “fair and reciprocal”.

He said India and the US are strong partners in the fight against terrorism. “Like the United States, India is too familiar with the grave danger posed by radical Islamic terrorists,” he said on Tuesday. “These barbarians have struck on Indian soil too many times over the decades, including the horrific attacks in Mumbai nearly a decade ago, claiming the lives of more than 160 innocents, including six Americans,” Pence said.

The vice president said he is planning to visit India soon and asserted that the Indo-US partnership has never looked brighter with the best days for the two nations yet to come. Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump as “historic and productive”, Pence said,

“Today I say with confidence that our friendship would grow and deepen.” Addressing the top business executives of the United States, Pence appeared to be very enthusiastic about the future of the ties between the US and India, which he said can work together for the development, peace and prosperity of the two countries and the world.

Pence said he has accepted the prime minister’s invitation to visit India. “I was very humbled when Prime Minister Modi extended a personal invitation to me to represent the United States. And we’re already making plans to take it up on his invitation,” Pence said.

Energy, he said, was another area for a more robust partnership. “India boasts the world’s fastest-growing economy. But it can’t continue without energy, and American producers and grid developers are the best-suited to provide it. From liquefied natural gas, to nuclear power, to clean coal, to everything in between, American energy and American expertise can help power India’s future,” he said. PTI