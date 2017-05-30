Verdict in Mumbai blasts case against Abu Salem, others on 16 June

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai is likely to deliver judgement in a case against gangsters Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa and four others for their alleged involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts on 16 June.

The trial against Salem, Dossa and the five others was held separately by a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court as they were earlier absconding. The earlier set of convicts in the case included Yakub Memon and other members of the Memon family, actor Sanjay Dutt and others.

A total of 100 persons were convicted in the case in 2006. Apart from Salem and Dossa, the four other accused are Firoz Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Abdul Qayyum.

On 12 March 1993, 12 bombs ripped through Mumbai, killing 257 people and leaving 713 others injured. While Dossa was extradited from the United Arab Emirates in 2003, Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2006.