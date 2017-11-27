Eye on Pakistan, India to sign deal with Russia to combat terrorism

Union home minister Rajnath Singh will meet Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Russia’s minister for internal affairs, from Monday to Wednesday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Stepping up diplomatic pressure on Pakistan just three days after terror suspect Hafiz Saeed was released from house arrest, India is set to join hands with Russia to chalk out fresh strategies to combat terror.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh will meet Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Russia’s minister for internal affairs, and other senior members of the Russian government from Monday to Wednesday.

The meeting comes just as India marks the ninth anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, which India says were masterminded by Pakistan-based Saeed.

“Union home minister Rajnath Singh is likely to sign a comprehensive security agreement on cooperation in combating terrorism and organized crime with the ministry of interior of the Russian Federation, which would reinforce the relationship between India and Russia through exchange and sharing of information, expertise, best practices and would help in curbing terrorism and enhancing security in the region,” the home ministry said in a statement.

Senior government officials stated that it was imperative to chalk out new strategies, especially with Saeed’s release and China’s tacit backing of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Maulana Masood Azhar.

“Saeed has already stated that he will fight for the Kashmir cause. He is now bound to breathe new life into the Lashkar-e-Toiba (a Pakistan-based, anti-India terrorist outfit). Pakistan has no intention of combating terrorism that originates from its soil. So India needs to think of bilateral and multilateral alternatives in this case,” said a senior government official who did not wish to be named.

The Union cabinet on 22 November gave the go-ahead for the signing of the Agreement on Cooperation between India and Russia for combating all forms of terrorism and organized crime.

The home ministry said that the agreement would “replace the agreement of October 1993 in order to consolidate the benefits accrued in the field of security and jointly fight the new and evolving risks and threats.”

Defence experts said that given the backdrop of the help extended by Russia to India during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, their bilateral relationship would send out a very strong message to Pakistan and China.

“It sends out a very strong message when such a senior leader of the country (Rajnath Singh) carries on the dialogue process himself. Russia has always believed in strong ideological alignments and this constant bilateral engagement with India will send out a stern message to Pakistan, which is backed by China that India is not taking things lightly,” said Gaurav Arya, a former army officer and defence expert.