Assam floods: Over 1 lakh people affected in eight districts

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam on Tuesday remained unchanged with more than one lakh people affected in eight districts where five rivers are flowing above the danger level.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, the flood-hit districts are Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Sonitpur overrunning 150 villages in nine revenue circles.

Due to heavy rains, water logging has been reported from Jayanagar, Sixthmile and VIP Road of Dispur in Kamrup Metro district, the report said.

Altogether 1,380 hectare crop land has been submerged by the deluge with the worst hit being Lakhimpur district, the report said.

River Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur district, Barak in Cachar district, Badarpurghat and Kushiara in Karimganj district and Katakhal in Hailakandi district were flowing above the danger level, it added.