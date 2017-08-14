President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on Independence Day eve today

Sworn-in as the 14th President of India on 25 July, Ram Nath Kovind at the time of his swearing-in ceremony said that India’s diversity was key to its success. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation in his first speech since taking oath last month, on the eve of India’s Independence Day on Monday at 7pm.

“The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will address the nation tomorrow (14 August) on the eve of Independence Day,” said a statement released by the government on Sunday.

Sworn-in as the 14th President of India on 25 July, Kovind at the time of his swearing-in ceremony said that India’s diversity was key to its success. He said that the country needs to improve accessibility for the last person ahead of its 75th year of Independence in 2022.

The speech on Monday is key as the President is likely to address key issues that the country is facing today.

The address will be broadcast from 7pm on All India Radio and telecast on Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English and regional language versions.

According to the Press Trust of India, in three weeks of taking over, President Kovind has given assent to six key legislations, including the one that extends the jurisdiction of trial in cases of maritime claims, arrests and detentions of ships to various courts. The legislations were passed in the monsoon session of Parliament which ended on 11 August.

Last week, President Kovind also administered the oath of office to vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Kovind won the election against opposition parties candidate and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar by securing close to two-thirds of the votes. Kovind bagged 2,930 votes with a total value of 702,044, while Kumar won 1,844 votes with a total value of 367,314.