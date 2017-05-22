Amit Shah says BJP will win 2019 polls in Telangana

At Theratpally, Amit Shah said that the BJP wants to expand its base in states such as Telangana where the party is not strong. Photo: AFP

Theratpally (Telangana): Exhorting party workers to work hard in Telangana and spread the word about programmes the Centre has undertaken, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said his party will come to power in the 2019 elections in the state.

“We have been working in Telangana from the last two years. The BJP has lakhs of karyakartas (workers) across the country, who will spread the word about Modi government’s work in villages across the country,” Shah said, while addressing people at Theratpally in Nalgonda district, Telangana.

On a three-day tour of the state to kick off the BJP’s 2019 election campaign, Shah arrived at the Hyderabad airport on Monday, from where he directly went to the village.

At Theratpally, Shah said that the BJP wants to expand its base in states such as Telangana where the party is not strong.

“Today we are the biggest political party in the world with 110 million members,” he mentioned. The party president also claimed that the Centre’s programmes are not reaching villages in Telangana due to lack of implementation by the state government.

“I went house-to-house and saw that even toilets meant for better sanitation under the Swachh Bharat programme were not constructed. In villages across other states in India, 45 million toilets have been built so far,” said Shah. He added that the ‘Vikas Yatra’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started and that Telangana will soon join it. The BJP will sweep the state “like a tsunami”, he told the crowd that gathered.

As part of his visit, Shah also paid tribute to Gundagoni Mysaiah Goud, a long-time BJP member from Theratpally who was killed by Naxalites in 1999. Apart from door-to-door visits, for which 17 homes in the village were earmarked, Shah also participated in the ‘Sahapankthi Bhojan’, wherein he shared a meal with members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.