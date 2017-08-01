Sircilla row: Telangana Congress leaders visit arrested villagers to protest police brutality

A file photo of former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar. Photo: HT

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar on Monday visited the eight arrested persons, alleged to have been tortured in police custody, in the Karimnagar district jail. They were however not allowed to conduct a public meeting at Ranjanna-Sircilla district, as they did not get permission (from the high court after the district administration denied it earlier), said TPCC chief spokesperson Sravan Dasoju.

The TPCC leaders, including preisdent Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Kumar visited families of those who were arrested at Nerella village later in the afternoon. The Congress party also provided them monetary assistance in the form of an ex-gratia. Speaking to the families, Kumar expressed solidarity with them and condemned the “third degree torture inflicted upon the Dalit youth”. She along with other leaders returned back the same evening.

Earlier, in a bid to corner the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government over an incident of alleged police atrocity against eight villagers in the Sircilla district, the Congress party had given the “Chalo Sricilla” call on Monday to organize a public meeting in the district.

Trouble was expected as the district administration had denied permission to conduct the programme. Congress leaders claimed that the police began taking party workers under preventive custody from Sunday evening itself, and said that they would go ahead with their plan with or without permission.

Congress leaders, including TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikrammarka and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) head K. Jana Reddy had earlier this month met villagers from Nerella village in Sircilla district who were allegedly beaten by the police while in custody. The accused had been booked for setting trucks on fire, which is believed to be a reaction to road accidents involving heavy vehicles which quarry sand from nearby areas.

While the Congress has alleged that illegal sand mining is rampant in the area, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, in a press conference last week, rejected the claim and said that the work was being carried out by the Telangana State Sand Mining Corp. for development projects.

“We will go ahead with our public meeting with or without permission,” said Vikrammarka, who is also the MLA from the Madira assembly constituency. He had earlier alleged that the villagers, who belong to scheduled tribes (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs), had been thrashed and threatened by Siricilla district superintendent of police Viswajit Kampati. While the incident of burning the trucks took place in the first week of July, the issue of the villagers being reportedly tortured came up a few weeks later after the Congress leaders went to Sircilla to meet them.