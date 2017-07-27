N. Dharam Singh, former Karnataka CM, dies at 80

Bengaluru: N. Dharam Singh, former chief minister of Karnataka, died on Thursday after he suffered a cardiac arrest in a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 80.

Singh had served as chief minister of Karnataka from May 2004 to January 2006, succeeding S.M.Krishna.

“Shocked to hear the demise of our former CM & one of Karnataka’s tallest leaders Shri N Dharam Singh. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on microblogging site, Twitter on Thursday.

“Today, Karnataka has lost a well respected, affable and beloved leader. And I have lost a dear friend,” Siddaramaiah added.

Singh started his political career as a councillor in Kalburgi (formerly known as Gulbarga) city municipal council in the 1960s. He was first elected as a member of the state legislative assembly in 1978 from Jewargi, a constituency which he represented seven terms. He has served as minister for home, public works department, social welfare, urban development and revenue under various Congress chief ministers of the state. Dharam Singh also served as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president from 1996 to 1999.

“Shri N.Dharam Singh had rich experience in Karnataka and national politics. His dedicated services towards society will be remembered” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office said on Twitter.

Dharam Singh was also one of the accused in the illegal mining case in Karnataka.

On 29 May, the Supreme Court directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka police to initiate a probe against two former chief ministers of the state, H.D. Kumaraswamy and Dharam Singh, and submit a report within three months.

The case is related to accusations that the two chief ministers de-registered a huge tract of forest land and allowed illegal iron ore mining on a large scale in the state between 1999 and 2004.