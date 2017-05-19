Chinese jets intercept US warplane over Yellow Sea: report

Two Chinese fighter jets came within 150 feet of a US Air Force plane on Wednesday while flying over the Yellow Sea. Photo: Reuters

Hong Kong: Two Chinese fighter jets came within 150 feet of a US Air Force plane while flying over the Yellow Sea, CNN reported, citing an unidentified US official.

The US radiation-detection aircraft was operating in international airspace on Wednesday, when it was intercepted by two Chinese Su-130s, the network said. One of the fighters flew upside down directly above the American plane.

The Pentagon referred calls to the US Pacific Command.

The four-engine US plane looks for airborne evidence of possible nuclear tests. Both China and the US have been in talks about ways to curb the nuclear weapons development program in North Korea, which borders the Yellow Sea.

The two militaries have often had tense run-ins in Asian airspace and waters over the years. In February, the US’s Pacific Command reported an “unsafe” encounter between surveillance planes from the two sides near the disputed Scarborough Shoal. Chinese state media said the Chinese pilots took legitimate and professional measures. Bloomberg