EC cites lack of documents, disposes of Sharad Yadav’s claim to JDU symbol

Sharad Yadav has already been removed as the JDU’s leader in the Upper House. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday disposed of an application by former Janata Dal (United), or JDU, chief Sharad Yadav staking claim to the party’s electoral symbol, the arrow.

The EC cited a lack of documents to support the claim. The move came on a day Yadav and another rebel party politician, Ali Anwar, were asked by the Rajya Sabha secretariat to respond within a week to the JDU’s petition that they should be disqualified from the Upper House for “anti-party” activities.

According to a senior EC official, who didn’t want to be named, the poll watchdog on Tuesday communicated to Yadav that his application was not accompanied by supporting documents and hence was not taken cognisance of.

Yadav has distanced himself from Bihar chief minster and JDU chief Nitish Kumar after the latter joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in the state.

JDU has sought Yadav and Anwar’s removal from the Rajya Sabha after the former attended an opposition rally called by the party’s estranged partner Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad last month in Patna. Yadav has already been removed as the party’s leader in the Upper House.