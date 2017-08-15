21 Delhi Police personnel awarded President’s medals

The President’s Police Medal for Gallantry was awarded to Additional DCP (retired) S.K. Giri. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Twenty one Delhi Police personnel, including six women officers, have been awarded the President’s police medals for exemplary services on the occasion of Independence Day.

The President’s Police Medal for Gallantry was awarded to Additional DCP (retired) S.K. Giri.

The President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service was awarded to Joint Commissioner of Police (Operations) Robin Hibu and ACP Suresh Chand Tyagi.

Among the 24 recipients of Police Medal for Meritorious Service is Special Cell DCP P.S. Kushwah, who was instrumental in some high-profile arrests, including that of Mumbai-based don Ashwini Naik.

In 2003, as an ACP, Kushwah had unearthed a conspiracy by Lashkar-e-Taiba to execute a blast near India Gate.

Also, in the same year, he apprehended Jafar Umar, linked to terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Umar was later convicted by a trial court.